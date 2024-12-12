K1 De Ultimate was one of the celebrities who graced the movie premiere of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo on Wednesday

He spoke about Adebayo's dedication to work, and the good works his parents have done in bringing him up

Fans were wowed with the level of the singer's knowledge and usage of English Language as they praised him

Veteran music artist, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, left no stone unturned while praising Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo during his movie premiere.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had staged a grand celebration for his movie premiere, Seven Doors on Wednesday night.

K1 De Ultimate praises Femi Adebayo's parents. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami/@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In the video making the round on social media, the singer was seen speaking glowingly about Adebayo.

He disclosed that his movie, Seven Doors, was a wonderful piece as he demonstrated the power of true love to all lovers.

K1 De Ultimate noted that Adebayo's movie showed that true love can counter all obstacles and prayed that people will continue to walk in true love.

K1 De Ultimate speaks about Adebayo's parent

In the recording, the Fuji star noted that Femi's success and achievement was as a result of the covenant his parents made with God.

He called the actor, who bagged several nominations at AMA Award, a shining star and prayed that his light will not go dim, as he also thanked the cast and crew of the movie.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to K1's video

Reactions have trailed the words of the music star about Femi Adebayo. Here are some of the comments below:

@sulaimanola:

"Better delivery of the English language than many so-called graduates. Good one, baba. Congratulations, Mr Femi Adebayo."

@opeatoks:

"Congratulations."

@eri_ifem:

"Amen."

@yetmaks:

"The Olori Omoba Ijebuland Worldwide, the king himself."

@badirat:

"Aunty Toyosi Adesanya is so much Beautiful."

@officialfemilokko:

"Congratulations."

@elle_banky:

"Femi adebayo is another force to reckon with in that movie industry, man makes good movies always."

@bigenoch111:

"Baba sabi English tahn any other person, eveyone knows this."

@lekansalami2017:

"Yoruba is a beautiful language."

@grandtee:

"One thing you should work on is yourself,do you listen to the way he puts words together without failing."

Femi Adebayo gushes over award

Legit.ng had reported that the actor was over the moon that his movie, 'Jagun Jagun' bagged the Best Indigenous Film of the year at the 2024 AMVCA award.

The prestigious event took place on Saturday, May 11, 20024 and many celebrities went home with various gongs.

Adebayo attended the event in his traditional regalia and couldn't hide his joy when his film was called as the winner of the category

