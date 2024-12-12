Actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has premiered his latest movie, Seven Doors, which had several personalities in attendance

The celebs were on top of their fashion games as they rocked top-notch designs while gracing the occasion

Chioma Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, and Boma Akpore, among others, looked gorgeous in their simple yet classy outfits

The premiere of Seven Doors, a movie by Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo Salami, was held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in Lagos.

His colleagues were on the ground to support him, and they turned up in dashing outfits and accessories. Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi wore a lovely yellow and blue dress and accessories that made her shine like a thousand stars.

Boma Akpore, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, wore a black suit that looked cool on him. Movie star Iyabo Ojo glowed in a red attire which she combined with a gold purse.

Chioma Akpotha played a major role in the Netflix movie Seven Doors, and she rocked a matching traditional outfit with Femi Adebayo.

Other entertainers who graced the occasion were Jide Kosoko, Kunle Afolayan, Taaoma, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Branch, and Muyiwa Ademola, among others.

Reactions as celebs slay at Femi Adebayo's premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the celebs' outfits at Femi Adebayo's movie premiere below:

@officialiron_lady:

"You see this Aunty Chioma, she's the female Odogwuress silencer in the Nollywood movie. She doesn't make noise but she would kill a character with a feminity."

@legalislander:

"December film money is meant for everyone who put in the work, well done to Femi, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin and Funke Akindele. The sky is big enough to accommodate all."

@satindoll_trish:

"Now this is what I call an entrance. I just kept staring at Chioma Chukwuka. That woman is something else."

@de_prominent_fh:

"Simple, classy, gorgeous, beautiful and elegant is the simplest words to describe Iyabo Ojo."

6 times Iyabo Ojo rocked dazzling outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo has made a name for herself in the Yoruba and English movie industry.

She has also transcended into being an activist and a style icon who often gives her fans different styles to recreate.

When it comes to fashion, she has also distinguished herself as one with high taste who doesn't settle for less.

