Election observers are individuals or groups of people who monitor and assess the conduct of an election process

Their primary role is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent way and to report irregularities or violations of electoral laws

146,913 of them will be on ground as Nigerians head to the polls to elect a new set of leaders this weekend

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 146,913 domestic and international observers will be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday, February 21, while addressing the observers in Abuja, saying the figure is the largest in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu, reminded the observers to stick to their mandate during the election.

The Cable quoted him as saying:

“The progressive improvement in our electoral democracy since 1999 draws partly from the reports of observers and the study tours.

“That is why the commission has sent open or specific invitations to national and international observers over the years. The implication is that all accredited observers are guests of INEC.

“For the 2023 general election beginning this weekend with the presidential and national assembly elections, the commission has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers.

“Similarly, the commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers. Two hundred twenty-nine groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 general election. This is the largest domestic and international observers deployment in Nigeria’s elections history.”

British govt vows to punish election riggers, others

On its part, the United Kingdom has vowed to deal with any one, politician or not, who employs violence or engages in practises that may jeopardise the future of Nigeria’s democratic process.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, February 21.

She said the British government would impose a visa ban on any person or group of person who plan or get involved in violent activities that may threaten the electioneering process.

