Nigerian singer Davido recently shared the surprising story of how his music collaboration with global rap star Nicki Minaj happened after a late-night studio session and a club outing in Abuja

The afrobeats superstar explained that he sent a direct message to the American rapper without realising she had actually been following his official Instagram page for several years

Social media users have expressed strong doubts about the singer's recent claims, as many wondered how his management team failed to notice a global music icon on his follower list

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed the surprising story behind his collaboration with global rap icon Nicki Minaj.

Speaking in a recent podcast appearance, the singer explained that he had absolutely no idea that the American rapper had been following him on Instagram for many years.

Davido shares how he discovered Nicki Minaj had been following him on Instagram for years before they worked together on Holy Ground track. Photo: davido/nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The revelation traces back to a late-night studio session and a club outing in Abuja, where the artist recorded a track and immediately felt that the American superstar would be the perfect fit for the sound.

Still buzzing from the evening's energy, Davido said he decided to send Nicki Minaj a direct message, which was the exact moment he finally noticed she was already among his followers.

This led to an almost immediate response where she requested the Timeless crooner's phone number to connect over a video call.

"So I wake up to the DM, I'm like, "What? I had Nicki DM me. I go on to see if she okay." I DMed her. And she's like, "Yo, send your number." And I sent the number. I had FaceTime."

Following their fifteen-minute conversation on FaceTime, Davido revealed that he forwarded the song to Nicki Minaj and was amazed when she praised the track and delivered her complete verse the very next day.

"We spoke for like 15 minutes. I sent the song. She said, "Fire." She sent it back the next day."

That spontaneous interaction ultimately produced “Holy Ground”, which went on to become a standout single featured on Davido’s 2020 album, 'A Good Time'.

Watch the video of Davido's revelation about Nicki Minaj below:

Fans doubt Davido's story about Nicki Minaj

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DGentle100 reacted:

“Nicki Minaj follow you, you no sabi keh as how nah So how Baba come know say na 5 years”

@EzekielOluwada6 commented:

“Interesting but how will a whole Nicki Minaj follow you and won’t know, you have people who manage your social media accounts, really don’t want to believe he said this because it just a slap on Nicki Minaj face”

@Beautifulesta_ wrote:

“This guy lies so much what do you mean Nicki with 228m followers been following you and you didn’t know 😒 like man if you don’t sfu”

@cardinal_110 asked:

“So now how did you know how many years he have been following you”

@MarieSchaden said:

“Is anyone believes this guy was saying the truth then you’re just dumb as he is”

Davido explains how a late-night club outing in Abuja inspired him to message Nicki Minaj and create their Holy Ground collaboration together. Photo: davido/nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Davido gets new political role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Davido confirmed his new appointment as the Head of Youth Mobilisation for Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election campaign.

The afrobeats singer used his official X account to announce the political role and expressed his readiness to ensure a smooth gubernatorial campaign process.

This recent development comes after the Osun state government previously announced his appointment as the Chairman of the new Osun Sports Trust Fund in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng