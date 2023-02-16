The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been accused of fueling agitations and riots over the scarcity of new Naira notes

The allegation was made by a former deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Timi Frank, in reactions to riots all over the country

According to him, the ruling party is fueling the crisis to enable them perfect their vote buying and rigging strategies ahead of the elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Comrade Timi Frank has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fueling agitations and riots over the scarcity of new Naira notes.

According to the former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, this is being done in efforts to heat up the polity, make the country insecure and cause election postponement.

Frank however called on President Muhammadu Buhari, not to bow to APC’s pressure and blackmail through ongoing sponsorship of riots to trigger election shift, Tribune Newspaper reports.

Timi Frank blasts APC, accuses ruling party of fueling crises. Photo credit: TimiFrank

Source: Facebook

He insisted that the ruling party is fueling the crisis to enable them perfect their vote buying and rigging strategies ahead of the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“It is unfortunate that the APC has chosen a dangerous route to retain power by instigating killings and destruction of property by paid irate mob protesting scarcity of new Naira notes.

“I dare say that the country is bigger than any political party or party candidates. Instigating crisis to provoke a postponement of the elections is least expected of the APC.”

Going further, he called on the international community especially election observers already deployed by statutory bodies to monitor the elections to put pressure on the nation’s election management body to hold the election as scheduled.

Presidential debate shifted over naira scarcity, as Nigerian youths are urge to shun violence

Meanwhile, Nigerian ethnic nationalities youth leaders under the aegis of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) has postponed it's proposed presidential debate indefinitely over the persisting scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

The debate which was scheduled for February 16, 2023 was supposed to provide a ground where the three leading presidential candidates are to present their manifesto on Youth Development Agenda.

NENYLC president General, Comrade Terry Obieh who disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng, appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to shun violence and focus on the coming elections, stressing that any spark may lead to a conflagration.

Source: Legit.ng