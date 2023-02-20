Nigerians especially the youths have been urged to shun any form of violence in wake of the 2023 presidential election

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued an advisory to its citizens in Nigeria alerting them on possible violence ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The embassy, in a notice on its website, urged its citizens to avoid rallies as “they can turn violent with little or no notice,” a report by The Punch confirmed.

Get enough food, US tells its citizens in Nigeria, ahead of 2023 polls

Stating that movements would be restricted during the period, the advisory further stated that citizens should have food and water supply for at least three days at home, in case movements are restricted beyond election days.

