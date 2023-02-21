The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has started a door-to-door distribution of the redesigned naira notes

The move comes amidst a cash shortage in the country, which has left many citizens struggling to access cash for their daily needs

The CBN hopes that the distribution of the new notes will ease the cash shortage and provide relief to Nigerians who have been hit hard

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken the initiative to distribute the newly redesigned higher denomination naira notes to the door steps of residents in Kano state.

The CBN sent representatives three local governments in Kano (Kibiya, Rano, Tundun Wada).

The scarcity of the new naira notes has lasted for four weeks, causing hardship Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

A representative of CBN told journalists that the exercise is aimed at easing the cash shortage in the state and providing residents with the opportunity to exchange their old naira notes for new ones.

He said:

"CBN has made provision for funds to be released to rural places where there are no suitable roads or banking facilities, so that they can benefit from exchanging their old naira notes for the new naira note."

BusinessDay reports that the CBN has promised to extend the distribution exercise to other local government areas in the state.

A relief to residents

The CBN's decision to distribute new naira notes to Kano residents is expected to bring relief to many who have been struggling to access cash.

This development has impacted on citizens' daily lives, with many finding it difficult to purchase necessities such as food and transportation.

