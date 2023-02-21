Professor Christopher Imumolen has been asked to step down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC a few days to the presidential election

The Accord Party presidential candidate is the youngest contender in the contest scheduled for Saturday, February 25

Influential youth and student groups urged Imumolen to align with Tinubu for the sake of Nigeria's progress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A total of 22 influential youth and student groups in Nigeria have urged the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen, to step down for his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The groups under the Youth and Students Societies Coalition in Nigeria said they decided after due consultations and counsel regarding the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Prof. Imumolen is the youngest presidential candidate in the forthcoming election. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

In an open letter to the 39-year-old presidential candidate, the groups stated that Imumolen's vision and courage are inspiring, noting that his campaign has made young people proud in Nigeria.

Part of the letter seen by Legit.ng and signed by the president of the coalition, Comrade Khalifa Abbas, read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We must admit that we admire your vision and courage in wanting to change the old narrative of uninspiring leadership that has since frustrated our country's genuine desire to fulfil its much-vaunted potential.

“Since what you seek is one of a selfless nature targeted at ushering in a leadership that will rekindle hope and engender mutual understanding and cooperation for a better and progressive Nigeria, we are constrained to demand you.

“That is why we recommend that you join forces with equally progressive minds like yourself for the common good, mainly to win the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for a week.

“We humbly recommend that you kindly step down for His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase his chances of winning the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.”

Poll projects Tinubu to win presidential election

In a related development, Tinubu has been projected to win the February 25 presidential election.

In an opinion poll conducted by a team of data analysts, Tinubu is said to be rated higher than candidates from other political parties based on four key variables of political geography, religion, resources, and class.

Punch newspaper reports that the poll was conducted via online and phone surveys.

Residents lockdown Maiduguri for Tinubu, Shettima during APC rally in Borno

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, elicited excitement among their supporters in Borno as admirers on Saturday, February 18 turned the APC rally in Maiduguri into a street carnival.

Central city streets were filled with jubilant supporters bearing placards and banners expressing their support for the APC candidates.

The heavy campaign train halted human and vehicular movements in significant parts of the city as attendees abandoned their vehicles to trek long distances to catch a glimpse of the APC presidential candidate.

Presidency: APC chieftain says Tinubu will shock Atiku in Borno

Meanwhile, following the success of the presidential rally, the party's deputy national publicity, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has declared that the APC will shock the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in the northeast region where he hails from.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally, thanked the state governor, Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno for coming out en mass to support the APC.

He said the biting cashless policy would only stop the determined people of Borno and the northeast from voting for the APC in the forthcoming polls.

Source: Legit.ng