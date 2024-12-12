A Nigerian man who wrote the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination 17 times has celebrated another milestone

He received distinction and was certified as a Management Consultant from the London Graduate School

The man announced the good news on his Instagram page and shared photos with the certificates he received

Emmanuel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu, a Nigerian man who went viral for writing the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 17 times, has achieved another feat.

The man received distinction and was certified as a Management Consultant from the London Graduate School in the United Kingdom.

Man shows off his certifications. Photo: @mr.voiceover

Source: Instagram

In his Instagram post, the man announced his latest achievement.

He said:

“I’m forever grateful for this life changing moment and I’m determined to keep pushing forward in this journey to making a positive difference in the world. Glory be to God almighty!”

He also shared photos of himself with the certifications he received from the London Graduate School.

Man gets inducted into Management Consulting Council

In addition to his distinction and certifications from the London Graduate School, Emmanuel also got inducted into one of the world’s leading professional bodies

He noted that the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes regulated the body.

Emmanuel shared an email from the professional body inviting him to be a part of them.

An excerpt of the mail read:

“The Institute of Management Consultants is extending this humble invitation to you to consider the possibility of becoming a full professional member of the Institute. We believe your knowledge and experience can add value to what we have been doing over the years.”

Source: Legit.ng