A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note she received from a Poland-based man who wanted to get married to her

According to the lady, her father's random friend had introduced her to the man who was still searching for a wife

Social media users who listened to the voice note were left in stitches and they dropped funny remarks in the comments section

A funny exchange between a Nigerian lady and a Poland-based man has left social media users in stitches.

The lady, who was introduced to the man by her father's friend, shared a voice note revealing the suitor's eccentric behaviour after she laid a complaint.

Poland-based man tackles Nigerian lady Photo credit: @blaqbaibee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Poland-based man tackles lady for calling him rude

In the voice note, the suitor who had expressed interest in marrying the lady, took offense when she politely pointed out his rude demeanour.

He launched into a tirade, criticising her response and threatening to involve her parents.

In his words:

"You said I sound so rude? You're not okay. You're not normal. Because I asked you are you okay? You said I sound so rude. So you're thinking that if I keep you in my house, I will not tell you what to do, I will not correct you.

"What do you mean that I sound so rude? Something that nobody has ever told me in my life. It's okay. I will send this to your mum and dad. They should know everything. They also have to train you also.

"If I want to get married to you, I will train you to my own taste. To my own satisfaction. How I want you to be. At this point in time, you are telling me that I am sounding rude. It's a very big insult to me. Very big one. I must tell your mother and father this."

The lady identified as @blaqbaibee on TikTok shared the voice note on the platform and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments from netizens.

Reactions trail voice note of Poland-based man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share funny comments about the man's behaviour.

@Veetamin asked:

"This complaint no too much for Poland???"

@rohze.nneoma said:

"The problem is one woman will later marry this Ewu and start doing Hide my ID later!"

@Kay'scraft said:

"Once them don dey introduce you to their 30 plus brother, just know say he get problem."

@Lucyjay said:

"You’re the first to tell him what no one has told him his entire life. Kudos baby."

@maryann said:

"Let's worship him now. President general among the nation we salute you."

@Acecouture2 said:

"Na why he still dey single. All this men that carries PATRIARCHY to another level."

@oluwaseyifunmi said:

"My sister marry am ooo who you won leave am for."

@Precious added:

"Chairman you de vex? What's going on? I think just discovered his red flag. They should give way for their chairman."

@madam baby added:

"I just dey follow this video step by step and iweee Jim ooo. My mouth dey shake me like this coz this kind person wetin I go tell am no go finish for this life."

@Chiamara commented:

"One tell me yesterday to apologize for ending his call to answer my dad I tell say I no fit, he said am mad I told him you sef dey mad he say I no be wife material."

See the post below:

Lady exposes chat with Abuja man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to expose the WhatsApp message she got from a man during their talking stage.

According to the lady, she had decided to give love a chance in Abuja and they had only begun talking for two days when he sent her the message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng