The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has got another huge backing ahead of the elections

A group made up of former presidential candidates and 24 former national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria pitched their tent with the former Anambra state governor

The group under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance (CCG) also highlighted why they opted for the LP flagbearer

A group made up of former presidential candidates and 24 former national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria have declared their support for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The group under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance (CCG) disclosed this in a statement released by its national coordinator, Okey Chikwendu, on Monday, February 20, The Punch reported.

Why we endorsed Peter Obi - CCG

The group said it decided to back Obi after evaluating all the candidates without recourse to ethnic or religious sentiments.

Chikwendu said the CCG resolved that the former Anambra state governor has what it takes to fix the challenges bedevilling the nation.

He described Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as the most credible and qualified candidates among those currently vying for the presidency across the political parties.

“It was during this evaluation which was carried out without any colouration of ethnicity or religious bias that the Coalition for Good Governance came to the conclusion that Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the most credible, capable and qualified candidates among the contestants vying for the post of president come 25th of February 2023," the statement partly read.

