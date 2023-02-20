Atiku Abubakar has accused some serving APC governors of deliberately promoting chaos in their domain

The PDP presidential candidate specifically accused the ruling party governors of making inciting utterances which have sparked riots

The former vice president called on security agencies to ensure that the governors do not have their way through their recent actions

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of preparing the ground for anarchy in the country through their utterances over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank.

Addressing the journalists in Abuja on Monday, February 20, Atiku's special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, sympathised with Nigerians over the hardship they were facing over the naira scarcity.

Atiku says the governors should not be allowed to cause anarchy in their domains. Photo credit: @atiku

He, however, said the inciting comments by some APC governors wherein they threatened to shut banks rejecting the old notes had emboldened rioters to burn down the facilities of the financial institutions.

He particularly singled out Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for threatening to revoke the certificate of occupancy of banks rejecting the old notes.

According to him, the governor acted like a dictator, which evoked rebellious actions by residents in the southwest state.

Shaibu said:

"The president clarified that the old N1,000 and N500 notes are no longer legal tender. Those dissatisfied with the president's proclamation should go to court rather than resort to self-help. Two wrongs do not make a right.

"Governor Dapo Abiodun, the number one citizen of Ogun state, ought to know better."

He also accused Ogun state APC officials of distributing old notes to voters before the election, as seen in viral videos.

His words:

"In viral videos all over social media, agents of Governor Abiodun could be seen sharing the old notes in envelopes branded with the governor's picture, convincing the supporters that the letters remain legal tenders contrary to the CBN policy.

"It is evident that Governor Abiodun's concern has nothing to do with the people's pains. It is only because of the inability of his party to buy votes.

''Where did the APC in Ogun state get the old notes that are no longer in circulation? These are funds that were stashed for vote buying."

Shaibu also knocked Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai; and his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, accusing them of provoking civil disobedience in their states.

He said:

''The APC and their governors do not love the masses. Their only grouse is their inability to buy votes because of this policy. These unscrupulous politicians must not deceive Nigerians."

He further called on the Nigeria Police Force to intervene to ensure that anarchy is not crowned in the APC-governed states before the elections.

Atiku meets Commonwealth observers ahead of presidential election

Meanwhile, Atiku met with the Commonwealth Observer Group to Nigeria on Monday, February 20.

Sharing photos on his Twitter page, the former vice president wrote:

''I just finished a meeting with the Commonwealth Observer Group to Nigeria, led by His Excellency Thabo Mbeki, former President of South Africa. We had rich diplomatic conversations, and it was a good opportunity to keep up with President Mbeki.''

PDP G-5 governors split few days before presidential election

In a related development, the G-5 governors in the PDP have endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

While Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, have endorsed APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, their Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, endorsed Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, however, decided to support Atiku.

Pro-Atiku group says PDP candidate will release Nnamdi Kanu if elected

On his part, the leader of the South East Grand Cohesion Alliance for Atiku, Kenneth Uzumaki Austin has urged the southeast to accept the olive branch offered to the region by Atiku.

Austin made the call while arguing that Obi lacks the necessary wherewithal to win the presidential contest.

He said Atiku, if elected president, will within the first 100 days in office, ensure that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is released unconditionally.

