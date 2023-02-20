Atiku Abubakar has given himself credit for thwarting the third-term bid of former president Olusegun Obasanjo

The PDP presidential candidate said he worked together with the National Assembly to frustrate the tenure elongation plan of his former boss

Obasanjo had on Sunday, January 1, endorsed the presidential aspiration of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how he stopped the third-term agenda of his former boss and ex-president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku said the plan was successful because he had developed a good relationship with National Assembly members during his days as the vice president in the Obasanjo-led government.

Atiku had a rocky relationship with Obasanjo while serving as vice president. Photo credit: @atiku

The Adamawa-born politician made the remarks at the 2023 PDP presidential campaign organisation strategic engagement meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday, February 19 in Abuja.

Punch quoted him as saying:

“During my tenure as vice president, I developed a very good relationship with members of the National Assembly and it is that relationship that enabled us to stop President Obasanjo's third term presidency attempt.

“I really look forward to re-engaging you as you return to the National Assembly for your functions from the constitution to further deepen democracy development and progress of our nation.”

The meeting, which later became a closed-door session, revealed the PDP's plan for Nigeria if Atiku is elected president.

Part of the communique sent to media houses after the meeting read:

“We commit to improving transparency and accountability across the whole government

“We commit to the reduction of the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction

“We commit to reducing multidimensional poverty by 40% over the next 4 years and putting food on the tables of Nigerians again.”

