With the pressure and challenges experienced in swapping the old naira notes for the new ones, several state governors have continued to take legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a recent move, 10 state governments filed an application before the Supreme Court, challenging the directive by President Buhari on the reintroduction of the old N200 notes into the system.

Ten states have asked the Supreme Court to overrule Buhari on his naira notes directives and deadline Photo: Vanguard, The Punch, Guardian

Source: UGC

On Thursday, February 16, the president had in an early morning broadcast extended the use of the old N200 while declaring the old N500 and N1,000 will no longer serve as legal tenders in Nigeria.

However, in their application, the state government prayed to the apex court to declare the president's February 16, directive unconstitutional.

Punch reports that the appeal by the state governments comes after the Supreme Court had refused to vacate an order that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes are still legal tender.

The state governments include

1. Kaduna

2. Kogi

3. Zamfara

3. Ekiti

3. Ondo

4. Katsina

5. Ogun

6. Cross-river

7. Lagos and

8. Sokoto states

In their application, the states highlighted that by varying the order of the supreme court, the president has caused an “embarrassing dilemma as to which directives and order should be complied with between the order of the Supreme Court and the counter-directive of the first defendant, which was issued later in time.”

The states also prayed the court to make an order to set aside the directive in the Thursday, February 16, broadcast by the president.

The application read in part:

“Contrary to the order of this honourable court, the substantive first defendant through the president of the Federation and its agent, the Central Bank of Nigeria have repeatedly released statements that the old naira notes are no longer legal tender, hence resulting in misleading the general public on what the status quo to be complied with, pendente lite should be”.

“…the first defendant decided to openly flout the orders of the Honorable court on Thursday, the 16th of February 2023 when the President delivered a special and presidential media broadcast, during which the President openly and publicly varied the order of the court by directing that all the old Naira notes excluding the old N200 were no longer legal tender and same would not be accepted except by the Central Bank of Nigeria, at its branches or designated points”.

Source: Legit.ng