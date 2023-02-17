President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of exhibiting tendencies of a military tyrant in a democratic dispensation

The allegation was made against the president by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, on Friday, February 17

Ozekhome condemned the president's order countering a Supreme Court's ruling on the new naira monetary policy

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has warned that the recent order given by President Muhammadu Buhari on the new monetary policy could lead to chaos and anarchy in Nigeria.

The Punch reports that Ozekhome said it is wrong for President Buhari to disobey the Supreme Court's order on the deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes for the new ones.

Mike Ozekhome has said that President Buhari is exhibiting traits of a military tyrant. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Friday, February 17, Ozekhome described the order by the president that the N200 notes remain legal tender until April 10 while N500 and N1,000 cease to be one as a ‘dicta, more in the form of a military Decree’.

Also stating that the law is a clear violation of and disobedience to the existing order of the Supreme Court, Ozekhome said the apex court had already maintained the status quo ante bellum of all parties involved in the naira re-design dispute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said that every Nigerian had expected the president to obey the law but that the president has shown that he possesses the traits of an emperor and overlord.

His words:

“Buhari’s broadcast to the nation therefore literally overruled the Supreme Court of the land, in a way and manner only a military tyrant could ever contemplate.

“Buhari’s action is a reminder of the apocryphal saying of autocratic and despotic Emperor Louis XIV, who, on 13th April, 1655, stood in front of Parliament and imperiously declared, ‘L’Etat C’est Moi (I am the State)”. This was to underline the fact that he and he alone, had absolute power over his Nation.'”

Supreme Court must take action

Ozekhome further urged the Supreme Court not to let the action of the president slide as no one is above the law of the nation.

Cash crunch: "Compel Tinubu, APC leaders to release hoarded naira notes," PDP tasks Buhari

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has been accused of planning the current cash crunch.

The allegation was levelled against Tinubu by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, February 16.

According to the PDP, Tinubu and other leaders of the ruling party are hoarding naira and thus causing pain and hunger among Nigerians.

Naira scarcity: Another Top APC governor joins El-Rufai, Ganduje, kicks against Buhari, Emefiele's policy

The government of Lagos state has joined some state governors to condemn the new naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said the rejection of the old notes is contrary to the Supreme Court’s stand.

Onigbanjo condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's February 16, broadcast message which approved that only the old N200 notes continue to remain legal tender.

Source: Legit.ng