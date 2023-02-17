Another chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has come out to lament the scarcity of the naira

Hon. Ado Doguwa says the scarcity of the naira would affect politicians negatively, with the election coming up in less than a week

Doguwa said he needs N70 million in cash to carry out his campaign before the campaign calendar closes

FCT, Abuja - Ado Doguwa, a House of Representative member under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has lamented the incessant scarcity of the new naira notes.

The Kano state-born politician on Thursday, February 16 in Abuja stated that the cash crunch situation will be a huge blow for politicians with less than few days to the 2023 presidential polls.

As reported by Channels TV, the lawmaker lamented that his campaign is suffering and he needs N70 million for his campaign activities.

Doguwa while making reference to Section 88 (4) of the new Electoral Act said:

“I need to have this N70m in hard copy. That is the position of the law and as I speak to you, I don’t have it.”

“And don’t forget the point I made as a partisan member that the policy in itself is against the ruling party because Nigerians that are not happy will look at it as a policy of the government of the APC. This has placed us at disadvantage already.”

He, however, stated that the new policy to redesign the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was a good move but was ill-timed.

Doguwa argued:

“Some of us see a lot of good things about the policy, but our worry as members of the ruling party is, why now?

“30-40 days to elections you come out with a policy that is not widely accepted by Nigerians and whether we like it or not that will be seen as the program of the government.”

