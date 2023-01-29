The House of Representatives has said the CBN's extension of the deadline for the naira notes swap was just a mere political gimmick to further deceive Nigerians

Alhassan Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Reps made this known saying the Green Chamber is rejecting the extension

Doguwa said Emefiele must appear before the House or stand the risk of being arrested on the strength of legislative writs which will be signed by the Speaker soon

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee has reportedly rejected the 10-day extension of the deadline for the naira notes swap by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A report by The Punch indicates that the committee described the extension as a mere political gimmick to further deceive Nigerians and worsen their economic and social livelihood.

The CBN had earlier fixed January 31 as the deadline for the exchange of N200, N500 and N1000 old naira notes but extended the deadline on Sunday, January 29, to February 10.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced the extension on Sunday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and securing his approval.

Naira notes swap: House of Reps majority leader reacts

Reacting to the development, the Ad hoc Committee, chaired by the Majority Leader, House of Reps, Alhassan Doguwa, rejected the extension, insisting that the CBN must comply with sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN Act.

“The 10-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution. We as a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate of the House, would only accept clear compliance with Section 20 Sub-section 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN Act and nothing more," Doguwa said.

Honour our invitation or face arrest, Doguwa tells Emefiele

Doguwwa said the House would go ahead to sign the arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor to appear before the Ad hoc committee.

He added that the committee would continue its work until it gets the demands of Nigerians addressed in accordance with the laws of the land.

Doguwa reiterated that Emefiele must appear before the House or stand the risk of being arrested on the strength of legislative writs to be signed by the Speaker on Monday, January 30.

The lawmaker said the CBN policy was capable of frustrating the forthcoming general election.

APC reacts to CBN's extension of naira notes swap deadline

In another report, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has commended the CBN for extending the deadline for the change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of the campaign council, on Sunday, January 29, also hailed the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, "for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline."

The statement noted that many Nigerians had requested the extension of the January 31st deadline following the difficulties experienced in getting the new notes via ATMs and over-the-counter from Banks.

