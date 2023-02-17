Amid the ongoing scarcity of the naira, President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to extend the deadline for using the old naira has been critiqued

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said the president's actions indicate that he might be weak

He, however, stated that issues of the Nigerian currency remain the business of the federal government, not the state government

Anambra, Onitsha - Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the presidential running mate of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, has likened President Muhammadu Buhari to a weakling.

He made this submission during his visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, on Friday, February 17.

Datti stated that matters of the Nigerian currency remain exclusively to the federal government. Photo: Labour Party

Datti's comment, according to Arise TV online, was in reaction to President Buhari's new stance on the deadline of the old naira notes.

He stated that the President's decision to extend the deadline for using the old N200 denomination of the currency was an indication that he is becoming weak.

Datti said:

“Maybe this president is becoming a weakling, as they would say a lame duck President, and if you cede one inch, you are likely to cede another inch.

“So, it is a lot of concern for us for the president to change position literally nine days to the election."

Datti also hit out at state governors contesting the position of the president, especially those who do not respect court judgement.

He noted that the issue of the naira remains a sovereign matter and that the federal government decisions remain definite.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, said:

“It has been done and it stays and it was poorly implemented and everything about government is poorly done including our economy, security as well as the level of corruption and we have come to live with it.

“We pray that the election would go well so that as His Majesty said if election is well done, it can open the space for good governance."

Source: Legit.ng