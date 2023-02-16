Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has told the APC to take responsibility for the failure of the naira redesign policy

The presidential hopeful said the crisis that has erupted as a result of the policy was built and nurtured by the maladministration of the APC

Atiku then sympathised with families of the victims of the crisis that has claim lives and properties of many Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential torchbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take responsibility for the failure of the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

According to The Tribune, the presidential hopeful commented on the policy following the series of protests that have erupted due to the policy.

Atiku comments on Buhari's broadcast, asks APC to bear the responsibility of the naira failure

Source: Twitter

What Atiku said about Buhari naira redesign policy

In a statement released on Thursday, February 16, Atiku said the violence across the country was due to the failure and suffering that the APC's led federal government has infringed on Nigerians.

The PDP candidate said though it looked convenient for the ruling APC to shift its failure on others because of political gains, the ruling party planted and wetted the crisis to this stage.

He lamented that lives of some Nigerians have been lost while many properties have been destroyed as a result of the crisis emanated from the policy.

He then sent his condolence to the family of the victims of the casualties of the crisis.

The former vice president's statement reads in part

“This crisis may be coming on the heels of the currency swap, but it is pertinent to remind us that it is a culmination of the frustrations of Nigerians arising from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the past 7 years plus."

