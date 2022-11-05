There are fears that the ruling All Progressives Congress may lose the presidential election in Kano state during the 2023 elections

Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, prominent APC chieftain in the northwest state and House of Reps majority leader says the Kano APC has been hijacked

The federal lawmaker stated that the running of the party has been left in the hands of those causing problems from the Kano APC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised the alarm over the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Punch newspaper reports that Ado-Doguwa made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4.

Tinubu has been warned that he risks losing Kano in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

He said while the governor has governed the state well administratively, those he left to manage the party have frustrated loyal members out of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“It is my hope and it is the hope of the APC people in Nigeria that Bola can be able to discharge his duties; that Bola can be able to consolidate the gains earlier laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to say today without any fear of contraction; without any fear of intimidation; without any fear of any quarter or any authority anywhere that there is fire on the mountain as far as the APC is concerned in Kano state. There is fire on the mountain – I repeat, there is fire on the mountain.

“This is the right time to say it because we have been going through a silent crisis especially in the area of party administration and politicking with a lot of intrigues and exclusion of members.

“Management and administration of the party is being done exclusively by a few members of the party who are, by all standing, not supposed to handle what they are handling in the APC.

“I want to say for the purpose of clarification that I am talking about party politics in Kano; in our party, the APC.”

Aisha Binani resigns as coordinator of APC presidential campaign in Adamawa

In a related development, Aishatu Binani, senator representing Adamawa central, has resigned her position as the coordinator of the APC campaign in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Raymond Chidama, Adamawa secretary, announced the development on Friday, November 4 while speaking with journalists after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Yola.

The development comes after a court disqualified Binani as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described the APC as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who is the PDP presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections made the comment in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

Source: Legit.ng