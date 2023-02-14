Teachers relieved of their job by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state have hit the streets of Osogbo to protest

The teachers, in a peaceful protest, were with placards with inscriptions appealing for their reinstatement

It was gathered that the previous administration of ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola employed these teachers

Osun, Osogbo - The streets of Osogbo, the capital city of Osun state, have been littered with streams of teachers employed by the previous administration and fired by Governor Ademola Adeleke (the incumbent).

As reported by the Punch Newspaper, the teachers were seen with placards with different inscriptions of protest on Monday, February 13.

Ex-governor Oyetola sanctioned the appointment of 1,500 during his tenure as governor of Osun state. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola and Governor Ademola Adeleke

The teachers appealed to the incumbent governor to reconsider his decision and reinstate them to the teaching fold.

Legit.ng gathered that before the recent development, at least 1,500 teachers were employed by the administration of ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola between September and October 2022.

A representative of the protesting teachers, Olufemi Adedeji, revealed that the employment of the 1500 teachers followed due process.

Adedeji said:

“I am one of the 1,500 newly recruited teachers for both primary and secondary schools in Osun. I was given an appointment letter on September 30, 2022, and the process for this recruitment began in the year 2020.

“And immediately we were given appointment letters, and we all reported to our primary places of assignment.

“We have been dutiful, patriotic citizens of this state, and upon resumption, we were gladly received by teachers, students, and the leadership of the Parents and Teachers Association."

Sacked teachers lament non-payment of 4 months salary

He revealed that he and his colleagues worked for well over four months and they were not paid even after their dismissal by the incumbent government.

Adedeji further noted that several efforts have been put on forward to get the governor's attention, but all to no avail.

He said:

“We are pleading with our Governor and all stakeholders and well-meaning citizens of the state to plead with him to reconsider us and give us a positive response. We are dying in silence.”

