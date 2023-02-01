The APC is claiming that ahead of its presidential campaign rally in Osun, the PDP in the state has hired thugs to disrupt the event

In its opinion, the APC says this planned attack is being sponsored by Governor Ademola Adeleke

However, in reaction to the allegation the PDP has debunked the claim, adding that the APC is accusing its platform of what it (APC) is capable of

Osun - Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential campaign in Osun, the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged themselves in a war of words.

While the APC in the state is accusing the PDP of planning to disrupt the planned rally with hired political thugs, the ruling party in the state has debunked the allegation.

The APC and PDP have locked horns in a war of words over Tinubu's planned campaign (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Twitter

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, January 31, the APC’s acting chairman in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of sponsoring the planned attack.

Lawal was quoted to have alleged:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The PDP in connivance with the embattled governor has concluded plans to disrupt the APC rally of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, coming up on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo, Osun state.

“We also observed that the embattled governor Adeleke’s security guards are always hooded and a revelation that the majority of the hooded security guards are political hoodlums that the governor is using for extra-judicial killings and attacks of the opposition members across the state.

“PDP is planning to kit the political hoodlums with branded APC uniforms and fez caps to give false identities to the PDP-sponsored political thugs.”

However, the governor’s senior special assistant on media, Oladele Bamiji, reacting to the claim, stated the APC is only chasing shadows and accusing his principal and the PDP of what it (APC) is known for.

According to Bamiji, the APC leaders are afraid of their shadows, adding that the PDP is not a violent party.

The governor's aide who called on the APC to wake up to reality claimed that the party has started to import thugs into the state ahead of its rally from all the southwest states.

He added:

"...we warn them that there is a government in place and they must be careful, any attempt to disrupt the peace of Osun will not be taken lightly. We are the ruling party and we can’t disrupt our state.”

Thugs attack Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Ilesa, Osun APC angry

The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the spate of violent attacks of its members and property by political hoodlums on the payroll of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilesa.

The leadership of the APC in a statement made available to Legit.ng, enjoined the police authorities and other security agencies in the state to live up to the discharge of their statutory duties without fear or favour by putting a stop to the needless spate of attacks of the members of the opposition by the PDP thugs.

It was gathered that the Ilesa Campaign Office of the immediate-past Commissioner for Works, Engr Remi Omowaiye, was attacked in the early hours of today by suspected PDP thugs.

Source: Legit.ng