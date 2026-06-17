Flutterwave has secured a strategic equity investment from blockchain payments company Ripple, raising its valuation to $3.3 billion

The partnership aims to improve cross-border payments in Africa by combining Flutterwave’s fintech network with Ripple’s payment infrastructure

Flutterwave plans to use the investment to expand its enterprise payments business and grow its microfinance banking operations

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Flutterwave, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies, has attracted a strategic investment from blockchain payments firm Ripple, a deal that strengthens the startup’s expansion ambitions and boosts its valuation to $3.3 billion.

The investment marks a significant milestone for the Lagos-founded payments company, which was previously valued at over $3 billion during its last major funding round in 2022.

Flutterwave Secures Ripple Investment, Boosts Valuation to $3.3 Billion for Cross-Border Expansion

Source: UGC

While Flutterwave Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola, confirmed the deal, he did not disclose the amount Ripple invested or the size of the stake acquired.

According to Agboola, the partnership goes beyond capital injection, providing Flutterwave with access to deeper payment infrastructure and expertise that could accelerate its growth across Africa.

“We are getting capital as they have invested cash in us” and deep access to payment infrastructure across the continent, Agboola said.

Agboola noted that Ripple’s decision to become an equity investor demonstrates a stronger commitment than a conventional commercial partnership. He explained that both companies share a common objective of making money transfers faster, cheaper, and more efficient.

The collaboration comes at a time when demand for seamless cross-border payment solutions is rising across Africa, creating opportunities for fintech and blockchain firms to work together in addressing payment challenges.

Partnership Expands Digital Payments Ambitions

Ripple, which offers crypto-enabled payment solutions in more than 90 countries, has been increasing its footprint in Africa through collaborations with financial institutions and payment providers, including South Africa’s Absa Bank and fintech company Chipper Cash.

For Flutterwave, the partnership aligns with its growing interest in digital assets and blockchain-powered financial services.

In 2025, the company launched stablecoin-based payment products that allow businesses and individuals to send and receive funds using digital tokens.

Industry observers say the agreement gives Ripple access to one of the continent’s largest fintech ecosystems while enabling Flutterwave to leverage additional technology and infrastructure to strengthen both traditional and blockchain-based payment offerings.

Expansion Plans Include Banking and Acquisitions

Agboola described Ripple’s investment as a strong vote of confidence in Flutterwave’s long-term vision.

The company is currently focused on expanding its enterprise payments business among large merchants in Nigeria and other key African markets. It is also seeking to increase cross-border trade transactions and grow its banking operations.

Flutterwave Secures Ripple Investment, Boosts Valuation to $3.3 Billion for Cross-Border Expansion

Source: UGC

Earlier this year, Flutterwave secured a Nigerian microfinance banking licence, allowing it to accept customer deposits and provide loans directly rather than relying on third-party banking partners.

Looking ahead, Agboola said mergers and acquisitions will play a central role in the company's growth strategy.

Source: Legit.ng