Governor Dikko Radda announced a series of security measures that targeted channels allegedly used by bandits and kidnappers operating in parts of Katsina State

The state government banned the sale and storage of fuel in jerrycans, shut POS and phone-charging centres in two local government areas and prohibited motorcycle use

Radda later visited the rescued wife of late Major General Rabe Abubakar and praised troops involved in the operation that secured her freedom

Fresh restrictions have been introduced in Katsina State as Governor Dikko Umaru Radda moves to cut off support channels used by bandits and kidnappers operating in parts of the state.

The measures were announced after an emergency security meeting attended by security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, Channels TV reports.

Radda unveiled new security measures following an emergency stakeholders' meeting. Photo: FB/DikkoRadda

Source: Facebook

The new directives were formalised through an executive order aimed at addressing persistent attacks and criminal activities in vulnerable communities.

What new security measures were introduced?

One of the key decisions is a statewide prohibition on the sale, purchase, transportation and storage of petrol in jerrycans. The government said the restriction is designed to stop fuel from finding its way to criminal groups hiding in forests and remote locations.

The governor also directed the immediate shutdown of all Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging centres in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas.

According to the state government, intelligence gathered by security agencies suggested that some of these facilities were being used by criminal networks to communicate, coordinate operations and access financial services.

Another major component of the Executive Order is a complete ban on the use of motorcycles in the two affected local government areas. Authorities believe motorcycles have become a preferred means of transport for bandits during attacks and escape operations.

Katsina government said the new directives were aimed at improving safety across affected communities. Photo: Getty

Source: Original

Why is Katsina targeting fuel, POS centres?

Radda said protecting lives and property remains a priority for his administration. He called on residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could assist ongoing operations against criminal groups.

The governor warned that anyone found violating the directives would face sanctions under the law. He also assured residents that the government would continue working closely with security agencies to improve safety across the state.

In a statement, the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the administration remains committed to lawful measures aimed at securing communities and creating an environment conducive to social and economic activities.

Governor visits rescued general's wife

Meanwhile, Radda paid a solidarity visit to Mrs Amina Rabe Abubakar, wife of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, following her rescue from captivity.

She was freed during a military operation conducted by troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA. The governor visited her at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina.

Commending the military personnel involved in the rescue effort, Radda said: “The officers of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have demonstrated the kind of courage, sacrifice, and professionalism that gives hope to the people of Katsina.”

Gunmen attack Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

Source: Legit.ng