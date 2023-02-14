Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, was not “readily available” when he wanted to pay a visit to the monarch’s palace.

Speaking on Monday in a Channels Television interview, Obi dismissed claims that he deliberately refused to visit the traditional ruler.

Over the past days, there have been claims in some quarters that the Lagos monarch rejected Obi’s request to visit the palace during the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign rally.

On Saturday, Obi visited some places in Lagos and held a rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

Addressing the issue on the visit to the monarch, the former Anambra governor said claims that Akiolu refused to see him were “untrue”.

“I have lived in Lagos for a very long time and everybody knows that I have the utmost respect for the Oba of Lagos,” he said.

“And I have always done so to every other traditional ruler.

“Everybody knows that on my arrival in Lagos I did ask that I want to visit the Oba, who I regarded as a father figure anytime and anywhere.

“Some even said ‘oh, he refused to see me or he did not want to see’. It is not true.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we used to do — arrive, drive to the palace, and see the Oba.

“And we were told that he is not readily available and that we should apply and come at some other date. And that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation. There is no issue with that.”

