The governor of Osun state seems to have moved on past the recent court judgement handed to him by Osun Election Tribunal, regarding his July 16th, 2022 governorship election

This is as the PDP governor ordered that the workers in Osun state be immediately paid their arrears of half salary

This development which would gladden the heart of the public servants in Osun state was part of Adeleke's mandate to secure the welfare of Osun workers during his tenure

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has directed that workers in the state should be immediately paid arrears of half salary for January 2016.

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, on Wednesday, February 1st, in Osogbo.

Good news for Osun workers as Gov Adeleke begins payment of salaries arrears. Photo credit: Osun state government

Source: Facebook

Adeleke did the unthinkable for Osun workers

According to him, there will be subsequent payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter, beginning with the second quarter of 2023, a report by Daily Nigerian confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also said there would be a monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory pensioners (State and Local), who had not received their bonds with effect from February.

Mr Aina said there would be payment of four months outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020 and October, 2022).

2023 elections: APC, PDP clash over plots to disrupt Tinubu's rally in Osun

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential campaign in Osun, the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged themselves in a war of words.

While the APC in the state is accusing the PDP of planning to disrupt the planned rally with hired political thugs, the ruling party in the state has debunked the allegation.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, January 31, the APC’s acting chairman in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of sponsoring the planned attack.

Adeleke to head to Court of Appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, shared his plans to appeal the tribunal ruling which sacked him on Friday, January 27.

The election petitions tribunal nullified the election that produced Adeleke as governor and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from him.

However, the dancing governor in his reaction described the ruling as m*iscarriage of justice but urged his supporters to remain calm as he proceeds to the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng