Adamawa state government has ordered the demolition of about 110 houses along Numan Road for a stadium expansion project

Residents have appealed for intervention, as they have said the demolition will leave many families homeless

The Urban Development Board defended the exercise and said notices and court orders preceded the demolition

The Adamawa state government has ordered the demolition of about 110 houses along Numan Road in the Dundere area of Jambutu community, Yola North Local Government Area.

The structures are reportedly located on land reserved for the expansion of an ultramodern stadium project.

“We are finished”: families react as Adamawa begins demolition of homes in Dundere community

Source: Original

Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri ordered the State Urban and Regional Development Board to begin the demolition exercise for the planned project.

The government maintained that the affected residents occupied the land illegally and carried out transactions without official approval.

Speaking at the demolition site on Tuesday, June 16, Fintiri noted that no compensation would be paid to occupants of the land. Those who built on government property without authorisation, he said, should be held responsible.

“No one is allowed to tamper with government property illegally. They carried out transactions without any government approval. Therefore, there will be no compensation for anyone over the demolition. The people should be the one to compensate the government for using it's property for their personal advantage," the governor said.

Tears as Adamawa govt begins demolition of houses for stadium project, residents say they have nowhere to go

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He added that the land was acquired for public use and would be developed for the benefit of residents of the state.

“I will direct the Attorney-General of the state to seek legal action against anyone who attempts to disrupt the demolition exercise. The land belongs to government and will be used for the benefit of the entire public, not specific individuals,” Fintiri added.

“We have nowhere to go,” residents plead

However, residents affected by the order have appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision, saying the demolition would leave many families without shelter.

Government clears homes for stadium expansion; families cry out over sudden demolition.

Source: Original

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the youth leader of the community, Elam Edward Balanso, said residents were not protesting against the government but were pleading for compassion.

“We are not here to protest against the government. We are pleading with the governor to have mercy on us. Most of us do not have anywhere else to go, and we have families depending on these houses,” Balanso said.

He added that the current economic situation had made it difficult for residents to secure alternative accommodation.

“Where do we start from if our houses are demolished? We are deeply hurt and disheartened,” he said.

Another resident, Patience Edam, also appealed to the government, saying the affected houses were the only homes available to many families.

“If this demolition takes place, we are finished. This is the only house we have. Where will we go if it is destroyed? I am pleading with the government to take pity on us,” she said.

Official defends demolition, cites one-year notice

Meanwhile, while speaking with Legit.ng, the Director of Town Planning at the State Urban and Regional Development Board, John Zuntuwa, defended the demolition plan.

Residents plead for mercy as Adamawa govt starts pulling down houses for ultramodern stadium project

Source: Original

Zuntuwa said the residents had been notified about the government’s plans for about one year and that notices had been issued before the demolition exercise.

He explained that the affected buildings had been marked and that the government had secured approval to proceed with the exercise.

According to him, about 110 houses would be affected, with security personnel deployed to maintain order during the demolition.

His words: "We have marked the houses that will be demolished and have already given them court orders from the government for the go-ahead of the demolition exercise."

"About 110 houses will be demolished, with immediate effect from the government. The governor has ordered us to commence the exercise tomorrow (June 17). He has ordered tight security to safeguard the premises in case of any reaction from the community members."

Marked houses set for demolition by Adamawa Urban and Regional Development Board for stadium construction

Source: Original

Zuntuwa also said some residents had presented court documents challenging the action but insisted that the Board was acting based on the authority of the state government.

He urged residents to remain calm and evacuate the area, saying the project was intended for public development.

The planned demolition has created a dispute between the government’s push for infrastructure development and residents’ concerns over losing their homes.

Adamawa LG polls face voter exclusion claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents in parts of Adamawa state alleged irregularities during the June 13 local government elections, including non-arrival of electoral officials and restricted voting in several polling units.

Voters in Demsa, Yola North, and Numan LGAs claimed that some communities were excluded from the process, while limited ballot distribution and the use of selective polling units raised concerns about transparency.

Source: Legit.ng