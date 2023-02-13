The Lagos state government has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School following the suspicious demise of a student of the institution, Whitney Adeyemi.

A statement signed by the commissioner for education in the state, Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed the closure was ordered pending the report of a full investigation into the worrisome development.

On behalf of the state's ministry of education, Adefisayo commiserated with the parents of the deceased student and prayed for the repose of her soul.

The commissioner said:

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintance of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident.”

Read a statement from the state government's Instagram page below:

"The Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, following the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident."

Source: Legit.ng