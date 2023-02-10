Osun, Osogbo - With less than three weeks to the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, the Justice, Development and Peace Makers' Centre, (JDPMC) has announced the formation of a team of specialists to monitor and give feedback on cases of gender-based violence and voter inducement.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the project under the aegis of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase II was funded by the European Union (EU-SDGN).

JDPMC also announced that it has trained 243 electoral observers for the general election in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti state. Photo: JDPMC

Speaking on the rationale behind the laudable initiative, the general coordinator of the JDPMC, Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi, said that the rapid response team, which is comprised of men and women of timbre and calibre who have carved a niche for themselves in their various fields.

The members are medical practitioners, psychologists, gender educators, civil society organisations, various security agencies, legal practitioners, representatives from the State's Ministry of Women Affairs, and religious and traditional leaders, among others, shall promptly respond to cases of gender-based violence before, during and after the election as the case may be.

In his words:

"Baseline study had shown that the level of gender-based violence during any election contributes to the voters' apathy, especially among women, which leads to poor leadership choice.

"We believe this must not continue, which is why we have put this initiative in place to promote inclusiveness in our electoral system. We hope it will justify its essence and Nigeria will have a free, fair and credible election this year, he concluded".

He further stressed that initiative is in furtherance of the Organization's vision which seeks to uphold the dignity of persons and their development.

2023 polls: JDPMC launches mobile app to monitor election

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Mr Festus Ojewumi, noted that the overall goal of the entire EU-SDGN Phase II project funded by the European Union and Coordinated by JDPMC, Osogbo, with JDPM, Oyo and JDPI Ekiti being co-implementers is to promote more youth, women as well as Persons with Disability involvement in the electioneering process and more importantly, prevent gender-based violence during the elections.

He further stated that the organisation had trained 243 Election Watchers in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti States on using the "JUST- WATCHER" mobile Application developed for tracking and reporting cases of gender-based violence before, during and after the general election.

He concluded by appreciating the European Union (EU) for its immense effort in strengthening our democratic system in Nigeria.

