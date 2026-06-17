Portugal have shared a message on social media after Lionel Messi's performance against Algeria in their opening match

The Barcelona legend scored his first-ever hat trick at the World Cup to move joint all-time scorer with Miroslav Klose

Seleçao das Quinas will begin their campaign against the Leopards of DR Congo later tonight

Portugal have caused a major stir on social media moments after Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi continued his impressive form on football's biggest stage, netting three goals past Luca Zidane as Argentina began the defence of their world title in style.

Lionel Messi scores a hat trick for Argentina against Algeria at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami CF star recorded the first World Cup hat-trick of his career and moved level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Portugal drops cryptic post

Portugal have sent a message to their rival, Argentina, after their solid performance against African representative, Algeria.

In a post on X, Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen running towards his teammates with the caption 'prontos', which means 'ready'.

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his sixth World Cup, Portugal are among the favourites to win the World Cup for the first time.

The Seleçao captain is entering the tournament after winning the Saudi Pro League this season.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez explained that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a role model for children on the street.

He said Ronaldo remains an important player in the squad despite his age, as his numbers speak volumes. Martinez said:

"He is an example and a reference for football. For all those children on the street who begin to feel the love for sport, following the example of Cristiano Ronaldo is wonderful.

"It is his sixth World Cup, but I can say that internally it seems to be his first World Cup in terms of intensity, in terms of emotional output, of how important it is for him to be prepared to lead the group.

Portugal sends a message to Lionel Messi after hat trick, as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to face DR Congo. Photo by: Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

"Within the team he is a vital player because he is the finisher, he is the player in the penalty area, he is the player who has those movements that can open spaces for other players. Within our attacking game, his numbers reflect the importance he has," beIN SPORS.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to face DR Congo later tonight at the NRG Stadium in Houston, per BBC.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be hoping to win the World Cup in what is expected to be his final appearance. After DR Congo, Roberto Martinez's side will play debutants Uzbekistan before wrapping up their group stage against Colombia.

Ronaldo reacts after facing Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after facing Nigeria in Portugal’s final friendly match before the 2026 World Cup.

The former Real Madrid star shared a post claiming that the preparation games are done and that the team is ready for the main business.

Source: Legit.ng