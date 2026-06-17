Nkechi Blessing fired back at trolls over her recent views on Baba Ijesha and Luminee’s secret marriage

The actress came forward to make bold revelations about her past relationships and her role in them

She further attacked critics who have taunted her in the past over how she changes men in her life

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has continued to attack trolls over her comments on Baba Ijesha and Luminee’s secret marriage.

In a video posted on her Snapchat, she mentioned that none of her ex-lovers had ever left her because she was the breadwinner in the relationship.

Nkechi Blessing discusses the financial sacrifices she made for love. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress stressed that she is the one who leaves men when she is tired, hence why she can’t feel insulted when people criticise her for changing men like clothes.

Nkechi noted that she has the right and freedom to give her two cents on social media issues.

She further argued that she was speaking the minds of many who are finding it hard to speak up.

“No man I’ve dated has ever left me. How can they leave me, who was the breadwinner? I am the one who leaves men when I am tired, so don’t think you can insult me by saying I change men like clothes. I am allowed to give my two cents on issues on social media”.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nkechi Blessing once again made headlines following revelations from her ex-boyfriend Mike Adeyemi.

In a recent media chat, Adeyemi opened up about how their relationship ended abruptly, alleging that the actress left him for another man while they were still trying to fix things

According to him, the breakup was painful because just days before Nkechi publicly introduced her new partner, she was still in conversations with him about reconciliation.

He said:

“Just two days before Nkechi Blessing posted her new boyfriend, she was still talking to me about fixing our relationship and working things out. It really hurt finding out she had another boyfriend all along.”

Adeyemi further explained that he was shocked when he saw pictures of Nkechi with her new lover, especially after they had discussed ways to mend their relationship.

Despite the heartbreak, he noted that he has chosen to move on and wishes her well.

Nkechi Blessing admits she carries the financial weight in love. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing warns fans against filming her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing issued a firm warning to fans and the public over secretly recording her and her partner during outings.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a public service announcement, explaining why she has deliberately kept her current relationship away from social media.

In the video shared online, the actress made it clear that she is in a happy relationship but has chosen to keep it private.

“I am in a very happy relationship now, but I seriously do not want it anywhere on the internet,” she said.

According to her, she and her partner are enjoying their love life quietly and intentionally staying out of the spotlight. She stressed that while she understands she is a public figure, her partner is not seeking that level of exposure.

The actress recounted how a recent outing nearly crossed the line.

She revealed that she was at a restaurant with her man when a lady allegedly began recording them secretly. She said one of the waitresses alerted her to the situation.

Rather than ignore it, the actress said she walked up to the lady and addressed her politely.

“I said, ma’am, I find it very disrespectful of you making videos of me and my man without our consent,” she explained.

She added that if the lady wanted a photo or a short video, she could have approached her directly.

“Yes, I am a public figure. If you wanted a picture, walk up to me. I don’t bite,” she said.

Nkechi warned that she would not tolerate anyone taking unsolicited photos or videos of her and her partner again.

“You trying to take an unsolicited picture and videos of me and my man, I wouldn’t take that,” she said firmly.

She went further to caution that the next person who attempts such may face consequences.

“The next time you see I and my man outside, please keep your phones. Because guess what? I will break it,” she declared.

The actress added that her partner prefers to stay off the internet and is not ashamed to be seen with her publicly. However, she believes it is unfair for strangers to decide when and how their moments should be shared online..

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i_am__n0n0 said:

"So this is a celeb too? Is it now a bragging right to have an uncountable body count? You are people's breadwinner, but you don't have bread. Nothing we won't see and hear in Lagos."

ferocious_sis said:

"Now she don tell everybody say na she dey feed Xxssivr before 😂 she has been meaning to let this secret out cos the guy was flexing his rlship 3 days ago 🤣."

_gideon_elkans said:

"lol🤣, whenever they separate and they feel ashamed they only thing they will say is they are the bread winner 🤣🤣🤣.".

kayzbae22 said:

"And you ran to South Africa to join him when you saw he travelled alone."

teddytopspin_600 said:

"See this one big head; it’s not like you’re with any good man. All of them are scrap."

Nkechi Blessing insists she's richer than exes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing released a new episode of her podcast, Unfiltered with NBS, and the clip went viral due to her remarks.

In the video, she discussed her past relationship and how she was the one footing her own bills. Fans reacted to her statements, reminding her of what she had said in the past about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng