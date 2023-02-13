Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress has been assured of a landslide victory at the presidential poll

The assurance was handed to the former Lagos state governor by the leadership of the party in the northwest

According to the party, Tinubu will win the presidential election in all the seven states in the northwest region of the country

Members of the All Progressives Congress in the northwest region of Nigeria have said that they are confident that Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the party will emerge victorious.

The team comprising party members from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara claimed that Tinubu will win in a landslide victory during the election.

Salihu Lukman, the national vice-chairman of APC northwest in a statement seen by Legit.ng said that the successful rallies and the ability of the party leaders to reconcile in the zone are signs of victory to come.

His words:

“All these signposts victory for the APC in the north-west for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential election of February 25, 2023, and all our candidates for the national assembly.

“It also signposts victory in the governorship and state assembly elections in all the seven states of northwest.

"We are very confident that with Allah’s blessing all the seven states of North-West, including Sokoto State will be APC States as of May 29, 2023."

