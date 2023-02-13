The PDP has called on INEC to stand its ground on the conduct of the 2023 general elections at the scheduled dates

In a statement on Sunday, February 12, the PDP's presidential campaign council alleged that the APC is trying to mount pressure on the commission to postpone the poll

The PDP's campaign team is of the view that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of those behind this because he is becoming scared of Atiku Abubakar's popularity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been asked not to succumb to pressure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the forthcoming elections.

This call came from the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in a statement on Sunday, February 12.

The PDP is accusing the APC of mounting pressure on INEC to postpone the polls

Source: Original

In the statement released by the campaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council alleged that the APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is plotting to derail the democratic process through any means possible, This Day reports.

The campaign claimed that Tinubu is doing this because he has been demystified and has come to the end of his political games in the face of the dazzling popularity of the PDP's Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the campaign team, a prominent northern APC governor is championing the cause of resisting INEC and canvasing for the postponement of the polls, Nigerian Tribune added.

The statement said:

“Our campaign again alerts that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation is desperate for a postponement of the 2023 elections as part of its design to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on our country, having come to a conclusion that its Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been rejected by Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has been made aware of how agents of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, led by a notorious governor of an APC-controlled North West State, were firmly resisted by INEC and other well-meaning prominent personalities in the country in a recent meeting, where the Tinubu agents had gone to canvass for the postponement of the 2023 polls.”

INEC reveals Why 2023 general elections may be cancelled

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned that the 2023 general election faces a serious threat of cancellation if the waves of insecurity in parts of the country fail to improve.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the warning on Monday, January 9, in Abuja at the Validation of Election Security Training Resources.

Prof Yakubu was represented by the chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru.

Source: Legit.ng