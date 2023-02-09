The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has taken his political gospel to top APC governors state

This is as the campaign team as well as Atiku and PDP chieftains rally support for the former vice president in Kano state

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Atiku during the campaign rally refuses to endorse any governorship candidate

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, February 9th, took his campaign rally to Kano state.

During the rally, Atiku reiterated his plans to reopen the borders, restore peace, and ensure agriculture and industrial revolutions, among others, Daily Trust report confirmed.

Atiku Abubakar campaigns in Kano state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku avoids endorsing any candidate

However, a major highlight of the rally was the conspicuous avoidance by Atiku and the party hierarchy to endorse either of the party’s two parallel gubernatorial candidates, with the absence of the usual handing over of the party flag to the party’s gubernatorial candidate on the agenda of the rally.

Legit.ng gathered that the party in Kano state has been engulfed in a leadership crisis that culminated in the emergence of two parallel gubernatorial candidates – Mohammad Abacha and Sadiq Wali.

Atiku avoids endorsing Mohammad Abacha and Sadiq Wali at the rally in Kano state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Why Atiku did not endorse any candidate

During the presidential campaign rally of the party at the Sani Abacha stadium, it was observed that both candidates were together with Atiku on the stage but the former Vice President did not make reference to either of them nor raise the hands of either of them while addressing the crowd.

A source among the party’s hierarchy, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the party was being careful especially as it was expecting the Supreme Court to rule on the issue on Friday, February 9th.

“We don’t want Atiku to raise the hands of Abacha today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), Supreme Court will say it is Wali that is our candidate,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng