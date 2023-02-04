The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has given a directive to Nigerians on the appropriate candidates to vote for during the forthcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Speaking to a congregation of worshippers at the Family Worship Center, the lead pastor, Sarah Omakwu, said she was sent by CAN to pass a message to Nigerians.

CAN has urged Nigerians to ensure they use their PVCs to vote for the right candidates during the 2023 elections. Photo: Peter Obi, PDP, APC

Source: Facebook

Her words:

"So CAN sent me to you, the Christain Association of Nigeria and they said I should say this to you."

Reading out the message from CAN titled, "2023 General Elections, Who to Vote For", Pastor Sarah informed the congregation that the advisory was produced by the Political Committee of CAN.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

"It is character, competence, capacity and policies. Of course, after praying we should be able to direct you (the people)."

1. Character

Speaking further, the preacher said CAN expects the people to vote for someone who fears God and must show some level of honesty and truthfulness while exhibiting respect for the rule of law.

The candidate must also be one who understands justice and fairness for all, has respect for religious and ethnic diversities, compassion and discipline.

He or she must be clean with a credible lifestyle and have no membership or affiliation to any kind of cult.

Continuing she said:

"No involvement in drug and witchcraft no fanaticism, no relationship to Boko Haram or other violent religious groups.

"This is the person we are voting for, the kind of person we are all goling to vcote for. So this will be his character.

2. Competence

The candidate for who the congregation are expected to vote must be a competent one with quality performance in previous positions, good education sufficient to manage a complex society like Nigeria.

The candidate must also be effectively able to manage all human and natural resources of the country.

3. Capacity

In addition, the candidate of choice as listed by CAN must have the ability to envision transformation, communicate the vision to diverse people and effectively execute the vision of transformation.

He or she must also be in good health, have a sound mind and the physical fitness for the job.

4. Policy

With all the qualities listed above, the candidate Nigerians should vote for is also expected to be able to formulate and effectively implement policies that would favour the common man.

"PDP, APC going to states for tourism", Former SGF speaks on Peter Obi's campaign strategy

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress visit the southeast for tourism, a former Scetreaty to the Government of the Federation has said.

Babachir Lawal said other political parties had underestimated the prowess of Peter Obi and the Labour Party in marketing themselves to the people.

According to Lawal, Obi has also overrun states in the northern part of the country with his campaign and strategy.

2023 polls: "They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800," Tinubu fires more shots at Buhari's administration

The present administration had earlier been accused of bringing hardship upon the people by frustrating Nigeria's economic stability.

The allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration was made by Bola Tinubu, the standard-bearer of the APC.

Tinubu said that the naira-to-dollar exchange moved from N200 to N800 between 2015 and 2023.

Source: Legit.ng