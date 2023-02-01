The present administration has been accused of bringing hardship upon the people by frustrating Nigeria's economic stability

The allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration was made by Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Tinubu said that the naira-to-dollars exchange was moved from N200 to N800 betwen 2015 and 2023

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari's administration of killing the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at his presidential rally in Calabar, Cross River state capital city, the national leader of the ruling party expressed anger over the current naira-to-dollar exchange rate under the government of President Buhari.

Tinubu has accused the present administration of damaging Nigeria's economic stability. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu stated that the present leaders are not good thinkers.

The former Lagos state governor also added that if those in authority had solutions, they would have addressed Nigeria's economic challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Today as they torture, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested it, we won't be where we are today. We will be greater.

"They don't know the way, they don't know how to think. they don't know how to do."

Atiku breathes fire, issues strong warning to Tinubu amid perceived dispute with Buhari

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP warned Bola Tinubu of the APC to desist from roping him into his crisis with President Buhari.

The warning was issued by the former vice president through the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation.

The spokesperson of the organisation said Tinubu's politics has always been about "self and the cabal" as he never cared for Nigerians or the success of the government he claimed to have brought to power.

"This man go give PDP HBP," Nigerians react as Chimaroke Nnamani changes DP on Twitter

In other news, Chimaroke Nnamani had earlier shared a campaign poster showing the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker shared the controversial campaign poster on his Twitter page on Monday, January 30.

Nnamani who set the Twitter space agog did not say a word but indicated that the poster is his new profile photo.

Source: Legit.ng