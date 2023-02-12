Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that any presidential candidate Governor Nyesom Wike endorses will fail in the coming election

Ayodele in a message on Sunday, February 12, stated that Wike will cause what he called a pandemic to Asiwaju Bolas Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid

The cleric added that nowadays the Rivers governor is playing a game with his actions and decision

The spiritual director of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released another 2023 elections prophecy.

In a prophecy declaration on Sunday, February 12, Prophet Ayodele through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike will only cause a pandemic to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Ayodele said anyone Wike supports will fail (Photo: @GovWike, @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

According to the cleric, anyone Gover Wike support in the coming general elections will surely fail, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Ayodele explained that the Rivers governor is playing with his political future with some of his recent political strides.

The prophet declared:

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.

"Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary."

Source: Legit.ng