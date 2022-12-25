Less than 70 days to the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, the General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed his prophecy ahead of the all important poll.

In a document released on Saturday, December 24 and made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, said the unexpected would have in 2023 in the political arena.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says Nigeria would get better if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Ayodele, who claims that he does not have any candidate among those who are contesting elections, said God revealed to him some messages concerning all the major contenders in the election.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are the major contenders in the election.

According to Ayodele, God revealed to him that if Atiku wins the presidency, Nigeria’s economy would improve, adding that if Tinubu, gets the ticket, Nigeria will be a little better.

He stated that if the Labour Party wins the presidency, it is going to be a government for the poor where the rich would be complaining.

Primate Ayodele says:

"God revealed to me that if Atiku wins the presidency, Nigeria’s economy will improve and if the APC candidate, Tinubu, gets the ticket, Nigeria will be a little better. If the Labour Party wins the presidency, it is going to be a government for the poor where the rich will be complaining.

"PDP government will be for the poor and the rich, the elite under APC government but the grassroots will enjoy it including the uneducated."

