A recent prophecy has revealed who among Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will eventually win the 2023 presidential election.

According to the founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, stands a better chance of winning the forthcoming presidential poll, New Telegraph reports.

The cleric said Tinubu has an edge over his rivals (Photo: @PeterObi, @atku, @tsg2023)

During his 75th birthday celebration on Wednesday, December 21, Maharaj ji said Tinubu will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku, as well as Obi of the Labour Party.

The Nigerian cleric pointed to Tinubu's antecedents as his edge over the other rivals, adding that Jagaban who has built bridges of human relationship across Nigeria is not a religious fanatic.

Added to this, the prophet said going by Nigeria's political arrangements, it is the turn of the southern region to produce the next president.

His words:

“Also, he is from the South, and what Nigerians are clamouring for, is that the South must produce the next president.”

Why Atiku should drop his ambition

Moving to Atiku, Maharaji claimed that his utterances give him away as an ethnic fanatic since he asked northern elders not to vote for other tribes but him.

He, therefore, called on the former vice president to drop his ambition in the interest of national unity.

Maharaji said:

“His inordinate ambition has truncated the ongoing political process and arrangement of eight years rule being shared by the North and South over the years.

“It is an experience which has not only worked so well in the Nigerian political development, but has also helped to hold the diverse people’s of Nigeria together and deepened the love of all for a united Nigeria.”

2023 presidency: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy about APC, Nigeria

If the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians will go through another round of pain and hardship, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church who spoke at the unveiling of his 2023 prophecies on Sunday, December 18, pointed out that Nigerians must be keenly aware of what he called the APC's desperation and must do its utmost to battle it.

In his view, the ruling party is ready to use and do everything in its power to win the coming general election.

