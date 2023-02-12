Tanko Yakassai has predicted that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will emerge as the winner of the coming election

However, Yakassai on Sunday, February 12, claimed that none of the presidential candidates will get 70% of votes from the north

The famous elder stateman added that some persons against Tinubu presidential bid will try to rig the elections

An elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has predicted that no presidential candidate will get 70% of northern votes during the February 25 election.

During an interview with Punch on Sunday, February 12, Yakassai said northern votes might be equally shared among the four major presidential candidates, that is, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).

Yakassai said Tinubu will win the presidential election (Photo: @tsg2023)

The elder statesman in the interview monitored by The Cable expressed certainty that if the general elections are conducted fairly, Tinubu will emerge the winner, even if, according to him, some persons in the APC and other parties are against his presidential bid.

The prominent northerner said such politicians at odds with Tinubu's ambition may resort to rigging and election malpractices.

His words:

“My belief is that if the election is conducted freely and fairly, nothing will stop (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed) Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, from winning the election.

“But I see some bigwigs expressing disapproval of his ambition. Some of them are within the APC and some are in opposition parties.

“My belief is that such people, if they find it difficult to win the election, may resort to malpractices, which may include rigging.

“I don’t see any candidate taking maybe 70 percent of the total northern votes in this election."

He further opined that candidates from the north are rarely going to be on the ballot during the elections.

Latest 2023 election prophecy hits Governor Wike, Tinubu

The spiritual director of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had released another 2023 elections prophecy.

In a prophecy declaration on Sunday, February 12, Prophet Ayodele through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike will only cause a pandemic to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

According to the cleric, anyone Gover Wike support in the coming general elections will surely fail.

