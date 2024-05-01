Skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, made a fan happy after she allowed her to choose items from her wardrobe

In a video, Kiekie told the lady that her wardrobe is in seven departments but she can only pick from three

The lady chose the category of shoes, clothes, and hair, and took the luxurious ones from the skit maker's wardrobe

Skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, showed her love for fans as she permitted one of them, a lady, to raid her wardrobe.

She wore a stylish white gown and rocked a lace frontal wig as she displayed her wardrobe to the the fan.

Kiekie gives some of her fashion items to one of her fans. Image credit: @kie_kie_/Instagram



The funny lady told her fan that of the seven wardrobe departments of clothes, shoes, bags, purses, hair, accessories, and perfumes, she could only pick from three categories.

She selected hair, clothes, and shoes but she could only pick one item from each category, which she did.

Everything she got from Kiekie was beautiful and expensive and the latter noted that no one should tag her to raid her wardrobe again. However, she said that if her fans want her to style them, they should reach out to her.

Check out the video of Kiekie permitting her fan to raid her wardrobe below:

Fans, colleagues react to Kiekie's wardrobe raid

Some colleagues and fans of the skit maker have reacted to her video. Check out some of the comments below:

@enioluwaofficial:

"When should we all come in?"

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"I want to raid your wardrobe too o. I dey your estate gate. Abeg call Musa."

@hollufikkie:

"I’m at your estate o. Call your estate gate please."

@dbeautymogul:

"When will it be my turn seh? I know all the nooks and crannies of this wardrobe!"

@londonalaga

"Who is shortlisting for this show abeg."

@kingfadekemi:

"We wear the same shoe size, let me visit your closet nah."

@kemz_mama:

"Hahahaha @kie_kie__ I want!"

@its.youngeez:

"I’m coming over to raid your wig."

