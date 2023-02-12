Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is to be careful of a gang-up from the north during the coming general elections

This was a prophecy from Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday, February 12

Primate Ayodele also expressed fears over the use of BVAS and predicted that some INEC officials will compromise the process

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent an urgent message to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Ayodele, in a prophetic declaration released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday, February 12, warned Obi of an imminent gang-up that may hit him from the north.

Ayodele said a gang-up will come from the north against Peter Obi (Photo: INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Mr. Peter Obi)

The cleric noted that the north mostly determines who becomes Nigeria's president during national elections.

‘’The northern votes will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes.

"There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. There will be no coup in Nigeria, God has not endorsed such in the country.”

I foresee hanky-panky in INEC - Primate Ayodele

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele alleged that there is something he called hanky-panky games in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and expressed worries over the electronic transmission of 2023 elections results as well as the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS).

The outspoken cleric said some officials of INEC will compromise and that some elements will try to frustrate the success of the polls.

His words:

‘’INEC must be up and doing in this election, lots of hanky-panky games will happen in the commission. I am worried about INEC electronic transmission and BVAS issues.

“There could be means of using the device negatively if some officials of the commission compromise. There are cabals that want to frustrate the efforts of INEC, they are not interested in the success of this election."

