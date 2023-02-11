Nigerian women have been instructed on how to ensure they do not ruin their votes during the election

The women were enlightened on the best was to cast their votes and fold their ballot papers are the process by the wife of the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party Magaret Obi

The former Anambra state's First Lady also urged to women to be vigilant and raise alarm should anyone or individual try to act in a criminal manner at the polling units

Magaret Obi, the wife of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, February 10, took to teaching women how to cast their votes on the ballot papers.

Speaking to the women during a town hall meeting, Magaret spoke in different local languages thrilling her audience.

Peter Obi's wife has enlightened some women on how to use the ballot papers during election. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Formerly a native of Akwa Ibom state, Magaret first spoke to the women in the Igbo language before switching to explaining how to vote in Ibibio.

Minutes after mounting the podium after she was introduced by a Nollywood actor and politician, Hilda Dokubo, the former First Lady of Anambra state hailed the women in the famous "Igbo Kwenu" greeting.

She went ahead to explain how to use the ballot papers effectively without rendering their votes invalid.

Her words:

"The time is here, on February 25, when you go to cast your vote, ensure you go alongside with your siblings, your husband or wife and people from your community who have their voters' cards.

"Head to the polling station in the morning and when you get there, they will give you the ballot paper which is like this (showing a sample to the women). When you get one, look for when LP (Labour Party) is written and beside it is our logo - father, mother and child.

Because there would not be photos of the candidates, what you'll be looking out for is the logo of the Labour Party."

Further demonstrating to the women, she advised them not to use their thumb if they think it's big but their index finger on the ink and press to the ballot paper while avoiding the lines.

Raising alarm if anyone tries any form of criminal activity

Magaret also warned the women to be weary of hoodlums who might want to cause trouble at the polls and ensure they raise alarm should they notice any form of anomaly by anyone or a group of persons.

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng