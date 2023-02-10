Some supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, booed Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Benin city

The members of the Obidients team booed the former governor until he left the venue of his campaign train alongside his supporters and APC leaders

A video showed Obidients who had crowded the venue of the campaign chanting Obi, Obi, Obi when Oshiomhole mounted the podium to address the crowd

On Thursday, the campaign train of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress led by a former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, was booed by members of the Obidient group.

A video seen by Legit.ng showed that Oshiomhole and members of the Tinubu/SHettima campaign train went to Ring Road in Benin, the capital city of Edo state but met stiff resistance from Obidients in the area.

Legit.ng gathered that the campaign rally which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 9, was disturbed by the heavy presence of Obi's supporters.

Obidients chant

Ohiomhole, who is contesting the Edo North Senatorial seat on Saturday, February 25, had alighted from their branded vehicle to speak to the teeming crowd when some people started chanting "Obi, Obi, Obi".

The chants went on and on to the extent that not even a call to caution or a wave of the hand from the former Edo state governor prevailed on the people.

Members of the Obidient group continued with the chants until the campaign team left the event venue with the help of some security operatives.

Their convoy immediately drove out of the campaign ground and zoomed off.

Watch the video below:

