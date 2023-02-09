The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians living in Abuja to join him in building a nation they will be proud of.

Speaking during the Labour Party's mega rally in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, Obi said he expects Nigerians to hold him and his running mate accountable for a better Nigeria.

Peter Obi has promised to build a Nigeria that citizens will be proud of. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi while promising to provide a revolutionised governance and run an all-inclusive government said Nigeria has only provided vices for the people.

The former governor of Anambra state said his team if elected in the forthcoming presidential election will ensure that Nigerians will have no reason to suffer.

His words:

“Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced poverty and unemployment. We are offering you security and prosperity. We are going to fight insecurity.

“We will start with agrarian revolution, which will reduce the price of food, inflation will come down, then we will push it to industry, as they are manufacturing, they will employ labour.

“From there they will do export, exchange will stabilise, we have finished running everything, we are only awaiting execution, give us power and you will see that a new Nigeria is possible."

