A young girl identified as Blessing has cried out for help from the window of a toilet she was locked in

According to the Nigerian girl, her aunt locked her in the toilet with no food or water and left the house

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, visited the place to see the girl and has filed a police complaint

A young girl, Blessing, is seeking help after she was locked inside a toilet by her aunt.

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, shared the disturbing development on Facebook with a video capturing the moment he visited the place to interact with the girl via the toilet window.

Blessing was locked in the toilet by her aunt. Photo Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu

While revealing that the incident happened in Ogwashi Uku in Delta, Harrison said that concerned neighbours contacted a journalist who in turn reached out to him to intervene.

Speaking with Blessing via a ladder provided by a neighbour, Harrison learnt that she was left in the toilet with no food or water.

According to Harrison, her aunt said she should drink from the water closet when thirsty. The Labour Party Candidate for Aniocha South Constituency, Delta State stated that he has already filed a police complaint and urged people residing in the area to join him in the intervention move.

A message of enquiry Legit.ng sent to Harrison to get an update on the matter has not been responded to as of the time of making this report.

Social media reactions

Exceptional Esther said:

"Honestly I don't know the kind of heart we have this days especially woman with another woman's child hummm. To you Harrison keep up the good work as you're bring people out from such conditions May heaven bring you out from every know or unknown case."

Mojekwu Kingsley said:

"Send them Home, if you can't stay with them , this is pure wickedness , also help yourself, give birth to children you can raise , you are poor you have 9 children what for ? Just imagine what this girl is passing through at 13yrs ,May God provide for this young girl and connect her to her destiny helper."

Rose Bright said:

"That’s how one was beating de young boy staying with dem yesterday afternoon and I went there to stop him Omo dis guy almost throwaway me for ground, and was saying na waything make I cut he hand de last time with Knife be dis I get to look de boy hand see Scar Omo some people get mind sha."

Bright Val said:

"Why take a child u can't love !!! We're you forced?? Even if you are forced don't u understand that children will always be children?"

