Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, has condemned the attacks on his supporters in Lagos where 4 Obidient family members were reportedly injured

The presidential hopeful then accused political leaders who make unguarded statements for fueling violence against the opposition

According to Obi, the security agencies must ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book

TBS, Lagos - Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has accused political leaders with "incendiary rhetorics" as the major culprits behind the attack on his supporters during his presidential rally in Lagos.

Some of the supporters of the former governor of Anambra state were reportedly attacked on Saturday, February 11, while on their way to the presidential rally of their candidate.

Peter Obi condemns the attack on supporters in Lagos Photo Credit: Peter Obi

What Peter Obi said about attack on his supporters in Lagos

Hours after the report, Obi took to his Twitter page to condemn the attack and blamed political leaders with unguarded utterances for fueling violence in the polity.

He described the attack, which might have been premeditated or not, as a very disturbing one as 4 members of the Obidient Family were reportedly injured during the attack.

The presidential hopeful then condemned consistent attacks on members of the opposition, adding that his vision for a new Nigeria is based on peace and justice as well as respect for the rule of law.

Latest about Peter Obi, Labour Party, Lagos Rally, 2023 election

Obi then called on the Lagos state security agencies to ensure that the culprits are brought to book and justice is served.

He said:

"We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice and the respect for the rule of law."

See the tweet here:

