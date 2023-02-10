Nigerians have started reacting to a viral video of a woman who designed her own currency and sprayed it at her own party

Some Nigerians who reacted are of the view that it is the best option as the equivalent would be transferred to her while she would transfer to the musician

Others condemned the situation and called for the musician and celebrant's arrest citing the current situation in the country

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian woman has been caught in a viral video, spraying his own 'currency' as he received head-swelling praises from the juju musician.

The video which was shared by The Punch on its Twitter page showed how the woman was elated with the praises and sharing the currency that carried his image.

Naira Scarcity: Eventgoer Sprays Own 'Currency' At Party Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Latest about CBN, naira scarcity, naira redesign, Godwin Emefiele, 2023 electio

However, Nigerians took to the comment session to express their views about the stunts being pulled by the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See their reactions below:

Okechukwu Joshua commended the action, stating how it will help the cashless policy. He said:

"This is nice. If they must spread money, print your own customized currency and give to your guest as they transfer to your account."

Emmyjackson said the money is a waste of time since it is not a legal tender currency. See his words:

"For them to return it back for her to use it or what ? The money is not legal tender and can not be use in Nigeria. It’s a complete waste."

Davis Chizoba believes Nigerians can never be caged irrespective of the circumstances, he said:

"Nigeria my country, never to be caged by anyone... Party goes on."

Olorogun Victor called for the criminalisation of spraying naira notes at parties. He said:

"The best way to stop this nonsense is to make a criminalising spraying of the currency at any event."

Omotayo Anifowose called for the arrest of the musician and the celebrant citing the current situation. he said:

"If this is real govt should arrest both musician and the celebrant in this current situation."

Naira scarcity tragedies: 5 Pathetic moments experienced by Nigerians, see videos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the scarcity of naira in Nigeria has pushed many Nigerians to the wall of taking the law into their hands.

Some Nigerians staging protests have attacked banks and ATMs while some have started printing their own currency to spray at parties.

While many now pay higher fees to POS operators, someone was allegedly shot during the protests in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Source: Legit.ng