The Labour Party of Peter Obi has received a new boast ahead of other political parties in Anambra, the home state of one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election

The electorates at the Anambra central senatorial district, under the umbrella of the Concerned Anambra Central Votes Forum, endorsed Labour Party candidates in the zone

More than 800,000 eligible voters attended the event from all the local government areas under the senatorial district

Awka, Anambra - Just two weeks to the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections in Nigeria, voters in Anambra Central under the aegis of Concerned Anambra Central Voters Forum, have collectively thrown their weights behind Labour Party candidates in the zone.

The group, in a town hall meeting on Thursday, February 9, at the Stanel Event Center, Awka, endorsed the.senatorial candidate of the LP, Chief Victor Umeh, and the House of Representatives candidate of the party for Awka North and Awka South federal constituency, Prof. Oby Lilian Orogbu; as well as other Labour Party candidates vying for national and state assemblies positions within the zone and beyond.

Anambra voters dump PDP, APGA, endorse LP Photo Credit: PDP Update

Over 800,000 voters dump PDP, APGA to support LP in Anambra

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that members of the Forum, comprising of over 800,000 eligible voters, were drawn from the seven council areas in Anambra Central namely: Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia, Idemili North, Idemili South, Anaocha and Njikoka.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Addressing the Forum. Senator Umeh noted that the primary duties of the national assembly include making laws for good governance in Nigeria, approving budget estimates and all requests submitted to the national assembly, as well as overseeing government activities, among others.

Umeh, who was a senator at the 8th national assembly, highlighted his achievements and assured that if given opportunity in 2023, he would continue to be the mouthpiece of his people, as well as provide outstanding representation.

LP senatorial candidate dismissed report of disqualification

He, therefore, urged the Forum to support him and other Labour Party candidates during the general elections; even as he enjoined the voters to ignore the news of his purported disqualification; saying that it was a gimmick masterminded by his opponents, who are afraid of him in the race.

He said:

“Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party is the only hope Nigeria and Nigerians have now. We must queue behind him, and every other Labour Party national assembly candidates. LP parades competent and qualified candidates, who have the capacity to change the narratives for the better. LP will provide quality and outstanding representation for you, and for Nigerians."

Candidate of the party for Awka North and South federal constituency, Prof. Lilian Orogbu, reminded the Forum that politics is dynamics, and that the change Nigerians are clamoring for would come when the electorate cast their votes massively for Peter Obi, and other Labour Party candidates, who, she said, were eminently qualified and competent to steer the ship.

She said:

"A new Nigeria is coming, and you must be part of this story. We are making sacrifices to represent you, so, you must also make your own sacrifices by coming out en masse to vote for competence, and to call back those who are not representing you very well.

“It will not be business as usual because, we must sacrifice our personal interests for our common, collective interests. You must have to be partners in governance by holding your leaders accountable."

LP candidates call on INEC to shun electoral malpractices

Labour Party candidate for Awka North State Constituency, Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje, and his Awka South 1 Constituency counterpart, Hon. Henry Mbachu, who were also present at the meeting, also urged the support of the Forum; while also calling on those to serve as INEC Ad-Hoc staff and collation officers to shun any form of manipulation during the election..

Earlier, leader of the group, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, assured the LP candidates that the Forum would give their unalloyed support to the party at all levels; disclosing that every member of the Forum had voter's card, which he said, would be for Labour Party alone.

Presidency: Intrigues as Atiku's campaigner condemns Peter Obi, commends Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and strong campaigner of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, has said no supporter of Peter Obi, the LP flagbearer, will relocate from Lagos to Anambra.

Omokri made this claim while dismissing the claim of Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra, that he would lift Nigerians out of poverty if elected in the forthcoming election.

According to Omokri, the claim would have been better justified if it was Bola Tinubu of the APC that made such a comment because of his achievement as governor of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng