As the February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections draw closer, the former Minister of Aviation, and prominent senator in the Southeast representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Princess Stella Oduah, has come under fire for allegedly manipulating a certain opinion poll conducted for Senatorial candidates of her zone to her favour.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that a reputable organization, 'Project Nigerians Decide, Washington, DC,' came up with a very laudable initiative of an independent opinion poll primarily to x-ray and give hypothetical projection of the likely outcome of 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Senator Oduah under fire over alleged manipulation of opinion polls.

What Princess Stella Oduah did wrong

It was gathered that Senator Oduah got 4,600 votes in the opinion polls to top the chat, a development that ignited protest based on the perception that she manipulated the exercise to favour her.

Leading in the protest was a non-political organization, Foundation of Movement for Good Governance (FMGG), which claimed that the opinion poll was manipulated.

Princess Stella Oduah's sins laid bare

In a press conference in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Wednesday, February 9, the state director of the group, Dr Chuks Ogogor Patrick, averred that a highly placed individual" launched Votebots to automate voter actions, and perform them at scale, so that Senator Oduah, who was ranking 2,946 votes some days earlier to rise from that reluctant and insignificant voting pace to 4,600 within a few minutes.

He said,

"With a strong sense of responsibility, FMGG brings to the full glare of the public, a disturbing development that sees us committed to launching a campaign against the project under the initiative of "Nigerians Decide," for allegedly conniving with a highly placed individual on the use of Votebots to manipulate the result of the ongoing Anambra North Senatorial opinion poll.

"The Project, Nigerians Decide, 1615 L ST NW, Suit 800, Washington, DC 20036, came up with a very laudable initiative 'Nigeria Decided,' an independent opinion poll primarily to x-ray and give hypothetical projection of the likely outcome of 2023 general election in Nigeria.

"At about 10:38 pm on Thursday, 29 December, 2022, this highly placed individual launched Votebots to automate voter actions and perform them at scale; so that Senator Stella Oduah, who was ranking 2,946 votes some days ago from a reluctant and insignificant voting pace, to rise to 4,600 within a few minutes. This could immediately tell that the distribution of votes is unnatural and violating an expected power law.

"The manipulation of public opinion polls defies efforts to champion good governance, and remains a critical threat to Nigeria's fragile democracy at a time the entire country is in dire need of restitution.

"It marvels us why under your nose, a democratic poll is being obstructed by the use of bots to uptrend votes in favor of this highly placed individual in Anambra North senatorial election against other contestants. We are hoping your organization live up to the standards by which you have been evaluated by Nigerians, and disassociate your corporate self from this act."

A message to Nigerians

The group also called on the organization to disqualify Senator Oduah from the online poll on the basis of the above-stated facts, to enable well-meaning Nigerians to explore the benefits of "your good initiative" towards making the right choice at the election polls, where leaders with the sincerity of purpose are set to get elected.

